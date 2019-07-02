Traffic flowing again on Front Street after crash involving 18-wheeler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic is slowly moving again on Front Street at Baxter Avenue after a crash involving a 18-wheeler.
Oncor is currently working on power lines. Drivers should expect only minimal delays in the area.
Tyler police said an accident involving a 18-wheeler has shut down a major roadway in the city.
According to Don Martin, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, Front Street at Baxter Avenue is shutdown.
Power lines are also reported to be down on the roadway. Oncor is now on the scene.
Police ask that you avoid the area if possible. KLTV has a crew en route and we will update the story with any new information.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.