SFA’s Shannon Bogues earns spot on Suns Summer League squad

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After one of the best two-year careers in recent SFA history, Shannon Bogues has found himself on the Pheonix Suns Summer League team in Las Vegas this coming week.
The news first reported on Twitter by Proven Game Basketball skills training.
Bogues, a native of Killeen, was named to the first team NABC Region 23 squad his senior year as well as the Southland Conference 2nd team. Bogues played in all 30 games for the Lumberjacks this past season. Bogues averaged 17.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots in 36.1 minutes per game.
Bogues joined SFA’s 1,000-point club on Feb. 27 against Central Arkansas and finished his SFA career with 1,075 points, the 27th-most in the history of the program. Bogues set the NCAA Division I-era record for games with 10+ points at 31 games.
Bogues is the first SFA player to be given a spot on a NBA Summer League team since Thomas Walkup joined Golden State in 2016.
