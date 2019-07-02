Red, white and blue recipes for Independence Day

Place 32 ounces of cold heavy whipping cream into large, cool mixing bowl. Using hand mixer or stand mixer with whisk attachment, begin whisking the cream, gradually increasing speed to high. Let the cream mix on high speed until it begins to thicken. (just a couple of minutes; just when you think it isn't going to happen, it does!) When cream begins to thicken, add the powdered sugar by sprinkling over the top of the cream, and blending it in. When whipped cream looks thick enough to spread, stop beating, and spread onto cake as you would icing.