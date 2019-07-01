East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... During the day on Tuesday, we are not looking for as much to happen. A few showers/thundershowers are possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Wednesday and Thursday (Independence Day) we are calling for a 40% chance on Wednesday and a 30% on Thursday for PM showers/thundershowers to occur. It does look as if, by 9 or 10 PM, most of the rain should be ending, so hopefully the fireworks displays should go on without much rain. Friday and Saturday, rain in out of the forecast at this time as temperatures begin to warm up. Just slight chances on Sunday and Monday for any PM showers/thundershowers. High temperatures should remain in the upper 80s to near 90 through Thursday, then climb into the lower to middle 90s Friday through Monday of next week.