Longview woman’s family ivy stolen from porch: ‘I’ll give you all the clippings you want, just bring it back’

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been in the family for more than 50 years and someone stole it, although it’s not what you normally think of when talking about an heirloom.
A Longview woman had her ivy plant stolen; one her mother had been growing it of it for a half a century.
Janie Alexander lost her mother in February, and a very strong link to her has been taken.
“My mom got sick. And I was her caregiver for the past four years, and she had this ivy she called family," Janie explained. “And every time she’d walk past it she’d touch it and stroke it and say how you doing today family? Need some water? And she’d talk about her day and we always set it out there, every year for the past four years and nobody’s ever bothered it.”
It sat on a railing on Janie’s porch on Young Street in Longview and the other morning her husband noticed:
“It was gone. Somebody stole it,” Janie said.
She said there was a trail of leaves going across the yard that was left behind. Janie says there was a lot of her mother in that plant.
“And when she died she said she wanted me or my daughter to have it because we would take care of it because we were plant lovers,” Janie recalled.
She said the plant reached from the stair railing to the ground.
“The streamers were longer that me; the runners on it. It was huge. It weighed about what, 40, 50 pounds. It was not light,” She smiled.
It was in a red pot the same as another on her patio. She kept it inside when it was cold, and said it flourished on the patio.
“And then I would cut the streamers off and make plants and give it to my neighbors,” Janie said.
So “children” of the ivy are around, including some clippings growing on a jar on that same rail.
“I’d give those away but not that,” Janie said.
Her mother, Mary Ann Childress Campbell, called the plant family not because it was around so long, but because of other ivies in place at family funerals.
“And she’d take clippings from ivies from every one of her siblings and her parents when they died and put it with the other ones and grow them together, and that’s why she called it family,” Janie revealed.
It represents many people’s lives.
“But that was my mom, and that plant meant a lot to her,” Janie said.
And Janie wants to make a deal.
“Bring it back. I’ll give you all the clippings you want, just bring it back,” Janie added.
Janie says she’ll take the plant back with no questions asked, and is okay with it just reappearing on the patio rail at 200 Young Street in Longview.
