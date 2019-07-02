Longview massage parlor avoids citation, gets warning for no license

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A state agency has issued a written warning to a Longview massage business which was running without a license.
According to a letter from the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation, the business, Sakura Spa Body Work, located at 2010 Gilmer Road, did not have a massage establishment license.
“After further consideration of the circumstances surrounding this violation, including the fact that you obtained a massage establishment license...a warning will be issued at this time. you are hereby issued this written warning for violation of failure to obtain a massage establishment licence,” the letter states.
An investigation into Sakura Spa and five other massage businesses began in March after Longview police received complaints. The state then stepped in with their own investigations.
The warning to Sakura Spa is the first action taken in the investigation.
The state has four open cases against Foot Relax, located at 1809 W. Loop 281, and one open case against La Belle, located at 414 E. Loop 281.
