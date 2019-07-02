Longview Fire Department hosting water safety program for kids

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - 'Tis the season for spending hot summer days by the pool. on the lake, or at the beach. That’s why the Longview Fire Department hosted its annual water safety program to make sure everyone jumping in does so in a safe manner.
The fire department’s water rescue team spoke with kids Tuesday about water safety tips, namely how to stay better prepared no matter what body of water they’re in.
“Just some things to reiterate what they should’ve already learned from parents and other safety classes,” said Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May. “It’s also a good way for us to get to come out and hang out with the kids, as well.”
Longview Fire Department will host a water safety event Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Longview Swim Center, located at 1111 Fairmont St. The department hosted an event at Ingram Park earlier in the morning.
The program is free.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.