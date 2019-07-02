Kids practice ahead of Longview Wee Learn Academy’s annual Fourth of July parade

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Students of Wee Learn Academy in Longview are getting in some last-minute practice performances ahead of their annual Fourth of July parade.
The kids will march around First Baptist Church in downtown Longview on Wednesday. treating guests to a few songs they’ve practiced while celebrating everything Fourth of July.
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum was treated to an impromptu performance of “Great Defenders”.
Wee Learn Academy’s Fourth of July parade will be held` 9 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in downtown Longview.
