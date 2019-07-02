Harrison County employee arrested in connection with missing money from Treasurer’s Office

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas Ranger has arrested a Harrison County employee after money was shown to be missing from the Treasurer’s Office.
Terri Ann Pace, 51, of Marshall, is charged with abuse of official capacity. Jail records show a bond has not yet been set for her release.
According to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark, Texas Rangers began investigating the county treasurer’s office at the request of the district attorney’s office. Dark said an internal audit showed money was missing from the treasurer’s office.
According to county human resource records, Pace has been employed with the county since August 2016 and no termination notice has been filed.
County Treasurer Sherry Rushing said Pace has not worked in her office since January and deferred all other comment to Texas Rangers.
KLTV has reached out to the sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office for comment.
