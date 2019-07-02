East Texas Ag News: Keeping oxygen levels up in your farm pond

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Those with ponds know that they’re a dynamic system with several physical and chemical variables.
County extension agents in Angelina County say one crucial water quality factor is dissolved oxygen.
As we have more warm days in East Texas and the pond water warms up, the warmer pond water will hold less oxygen.
If the levels of oxygen drop too low, stress and fish die-offs may be the result. In fact, oxygen depletion is by far the most common cause of a die-off in private ponds.
Sometimes the low levels of oxygen affect only one species or even it only affects the the largest fish in the pond.
You can prevent seasonal low oxygen levels with reduced stocking rates and by controlling too much vegetation that uses up oxygen at night.
