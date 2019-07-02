Digital license plate readers working well for Smith County Sheriff’s Office

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the past six months, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office has been utilizing digital license plate readers to find stolen vehicles and catch criminals.
Currently, four patrol units are equipped with the technology.
“To date we’ve already recovered, in Smith County, approximately 20 stolen vehicles,” said Jimmy Jackson, the chief deputy with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. “We’ve used the license plate readers to identify suspects in criminal investigations. It’s been an effective took for law enforcement thus far, and we’re excited about where it goes.”
Jackson said the the readers help when the investigators only have partial information.
“It’s been a great tool because we’re often times trying to identify suspects or find vehicles," Jackson said. "We may get a report of a vehicle description and not have a complete number and the license plate readers are able to capture that info and give us tips. [They] let us know and help us identify those people or vehicles that are involved in criminal investigations.”
According to Jackson, people shouldn’t be concerned about their personal information when it comes to the license plate readers.
“When they’re out traveling, it just captures that information; the readers aren’t identifying peoples personal information. All it does is capture a license plate number and check that with the stolen database to see if that car is stolen," Jackson said. "If the car isn’t stolen nothing happens, but if the car is reported as stolen or if we’re looking for a particular vehicle, it flags it and shoots an email to the investigator.”
The readers have even helped the sheriff’s office find a stolen 18-wheeler trailer and assist Child Protective Services in a case.
Jackson said that the sheriff’s office is still learning about this technology, and he’s excited to see where they are with it a year from now.
