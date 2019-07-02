1 dead, 1 injured following crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed and another was hospitalized following a one-vehicle wreck in Rusk County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, they responded to a crash on FM-95 in Rusk County at about 11:35 p.m. on Monday.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates, a 2013 Ford Focus, driven by 24-year-old Johnny Ray Taylor, of Mount Enterprise, was traveling northwest on FM-95. The vehicle veered off the roadway on a slight curve while approaching a hill. The vehicle than traveled through the grass before vaulting and striking a large tree on the driver’s side.
Taylor was killed in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to a funeral home in Henderson.
A 15-year-old passenger was transported to a hospital in Tyler. She is reported to be in serious condition.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.