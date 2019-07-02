Cowboys Elliot apologizes after meeting with NFL commissioner

FRISCO, Texas (KTRE) - Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot appeared apologetic in his first statement since a May incident with a security guard at a Las Vegas music festival.
Elliot released a statement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon following a meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
In May, Elliot was captured on cell phone video shoving a security guard against a barrier at a music festival in Las Vegas. The incident appeared to have happened following a verbal argument between Elliot and a women identified as his girlfriend. Elliott was not arrested but was briefly detained by police. According to original reports, Elliot was released after Johnson declined to press charges.
The meeting comes almost two years after his last meeting with the league office that saw him get suspended for 6 games following domestic violence allegations from his time at Ohio State.
Last month, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he did not expect a suspension out of this incident.
