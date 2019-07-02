Carthage man sentenced for 2018 standoff, murder of Longview woman

PANOLA COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Carthage man received his sentence after being convicted for the 2018 murder of a Longview woman.
According to Panola County judicial records, Jeffrey Mickens, 48, was sentenced to 80 years for the charges of murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, and attempted capital murder of a peace officer. Mickens also received a 20-year sentence for a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Judge LeAnn Rafferty with the 123rd District Court handed down the sentence.
In February 2018, Panola County sheriff's deputies received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting on Private Road 622, off of County Road 222. The caller reported that there were multiple victims, the suspect had left one in the victim's car and a small child was still in the car seat, according to a PCSO press release.
When officers arrived at PR 622, they say two victims were found at the scene. One woman was lying facedown on the ground with six gunshot wounds. She was later identified as Elania Johnson, 44, of Longview.
A second woman, identified as Raven Dotrey, 21, of Longview, was shot three times in the torso. She was alert and able to communicate with officers. PCSO says the 2-year-old child was Dotrey’s daughter.
Dotrey was transported to a Longview hospital. She told deputies the suspect, who was later identified as Mickens, was Johnson's boyfriend.
According to a PCSO press release, Dotrey said that when they got to Mickens’ residence, he and Johnson got into an argument and he fired multiple shots into the car with the child still in the vehicle. Dotrey and Johnson were struck by bullets but the child was not hit.
The release then states that Mickens pulled Johnson out of the car and Dotrey ran to a house to call 911.
Mickens then allegedly got in the car, with the child still inside, and fled the scene. He later abandoned the vehicle on County Road 222 and then came back to the scene of the shooting and snuck into the house of his next door neighbor.
"When deputies began searching the houses near the crime scene, when they approached the neighbor's house, a shot rang out from inside the house, through the front door, narrowly missing a deputy who was standing just next to the door," the release states.
Deputies took cover and were able to contact him by phone.
“He told the sheriff’s office negotiator he intended to commit ‘suicide by cop’ and fired more shots through the front. For the next 10 hours communication between Mickens and the negotiator continued with him firing at least nine more shots from inside the house,” the release states.
Mickens was eventually arrested.
