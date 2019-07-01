Woman pleads guilty in 2016 Longview murder case

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - A woman indicted in a 2016 Longview homicide is headed to prison after pleading guilty to first degree murder.
Kambresha Williams, 24, was sentenced to 30 years Monday morning in a Gregg County courtroom. She will receive credit for 1,040 days already served.
Williams, along with two other people, was charged in the shooting death of Devin Newson, 20, of Longview.
On May 23, 2016, police were called to the Food Fast Exxon in the 3300 block of South Eastman Road. Newson’s body was found near a vehicle.
Kentrell Jorail Smith, 23, Brenndrick Kesean Lilly, 23 and Williams were all charged with murder. The trio set up a drug deal with the victim and planned to rob him of his money and marijuana, according to police reports. During the robbery, Lilly brandished a gun.
In November 2017, Lilly was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to Newson’s murder. Lilly was also sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated robbery.
Smith pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery for his part in the crime and was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication in December 2017.
