WEBXTRA: Lindale City Council to discuss playground improvements at Darden Harvest Park

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) - The City of Lindale has big plans for Darden Harvest Park.
The first step is a discussion on possible action on playground equipment at tomorrow’s city council meeting. The park is situated on 23 acres in the heart of Lindale’s growing Cannery District.
The park is open and the city broke ground for the park on March 23rd.
City Manager Carolyn Caldwell tells us that future plans include a proposed splash pad area and state of the art playground equipment.
