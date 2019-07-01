TTPD: Man attacks woman, holds gun to 2-year-old’s head

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - Authorities in Texarkana, Texas are searching for one man that allegedly attacked a woman and threatened to kill her two-year-old son if she did not agree to his commands.
Xavier French, 18, is wanted on warrants for aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, according to the Texarkana Texas Police Department.
At 11:30 p.m on Saturday, June 29, officers were called to a robbery that happened at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Champion Place. The victim told police she was about to open her front door when a man suddenly came up behind her and hit her multiple times with a pistol, causing her to fall to the ground.
The man demanded entry to her apartment and money from her. He then held a gun to her son’s head and said that he would kill him if she did not do as she was told.
She then allowed him inside the apartment and gave the man her cash and cell phone. He then released her child and left in an unknown direction.
The victim then told police that she knew who it was and identified him as French.
She was taken to a Texarkana hospital where she was treated for her injuries.
Anyone with any information about this crime or French’s whereabouts is asked to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.
