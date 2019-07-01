Officials seeking information on burglary of Harrison County home

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Investigators in Harrison County are seeking information on a burglary of a home.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary was discovered on June 30 at a home on Strickland Springs Road. They said the home was entered and numerous rifles and other items were removed. The shop area at the home was also entered and numerous items were removed as well as criminal mischief in the shop area.
Evidence was found at the scene that shows the person in the provided security camera footage as a person of interest in the case.
If anyone recognizes and can identify the suspect, please contact Harrison County CID.
