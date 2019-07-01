Mysterious ‘oily’ substance appears on East Texas lake

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Neighbors are concerned about an oily substance washing up on the shores of a popular recreational East Texas lake.
Neighbors say the shiny film started showing up a couple of weeks ago on the south shore of Lake O’the Pines near the Copeland Creek boat landing in Marion County.
The oily slick began to show up around two weeks ago, when the lake levels began to recede.
A local fisherman who lives on the banks noticed it.
"It just looked like a sheen in the dirt and the water," he says.
The shiny liquid gives off the appearance of some kind of petroleum product, and stretches for about 300 yards along the shoreline.
Neighbors have a number of worries about the slick's appearance.
“A lot of people around Lake O’the Pines catch the fish and eat them," one neighbor said. "What kind of contamination are they eating? The grandkids are down there swimming in the water. What are they ingesting in their body from the water?”
Neighbors say an oilfield operation started nearby about month ago and wonder if is is connected to the mysterious substance.
But a biologist we talked with says this could be a natural occurrence. They say it possibly is an ‘algae bloom’, which could cause a similar slick.
The neighbors just want to know.
"I want to make sure its preserved for my future grandchildren that are going to be living here later," one homeowner said.
The biologist we talked to says an 'algae bloom', if that is what this turns out to be, is not harmful to humans.
Investigation of possible lake contamination falls under the authority of the Army Corps of Engineers.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.