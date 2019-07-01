LeTourneau graduate dies in Guatemala plane crash

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A LeTourneau University graduate has died in a plane crash, the university announced.
According to LeTourneu University President Dr. Dale Lunsford, Luke Sullivan died when the plane he was in crashed in Guatemala.
A Gofundme page set up by his family and friends said Luke and his family moved to Guatemala the first of June to start their life dream of mission aviation work. The crash happened on June 27. The accident left Luke with burns on 95% of his body. He passed away the next day, according to the Gofundme.
According to Lunsford, a friend of Luke wrote online that “Luke was the best of us.”
