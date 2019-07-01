Kilgore police officer ‘up to his knees’ in jerky after dog 'hijacks’ car, goes viral

KILGORE, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is asking the public to refrain from sending one of their officers more beef jerky after the story of how a pitbull “hijacked” his patrol car went viral.
On June 15, Officer Josh Vercher was responding to a “Dog at Large call” when the dog in reference hopped into the driver’s seat of his patrol unit.
The dog decided that they was quite happy where they were and would become aggressive as soon as the officer tried to move them from their spot. So Vercher shut the door, giving the dog control of his vehicle.
During the “hijacking,” the dog happily munched on the officer’s beef jerky while he could only watch from the outside.
Animal control later arrived on scene and were able to safely take the pup into custody. They were later reunited with his family who told the department his name is Chato.
After the Kilgore Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook, the story went viral with the original post receiving over 6,800 reactions and more than 2,000 shares.
The department said in a Facebook post they have received an excessive amount of beef jerky in response to the story as people show their gratitude to Vercher. It’s become so excessive that the department has politely asked for an end to the gifts.
“We certainly thank you for the kindness, but Officer Vercher is up to his knees in beef jerky, so you can refrain from sending additional packages,” said the police department in a recent Facebook post.
The police department also commended the officer on how he handled the “hijacking” and prevented anyone, including Chato, from being injured.
“Although we’ve given Josh heck for letting his vehicle be hijacked, he took it all in stride,” said the department.
