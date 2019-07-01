Man’s body found in Lake Cypress Springs

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An autopsy has been ordered to try to determine how a man died after his body was discovered in Lake Cypress Springs.
Game Warden Thomas Brown said neighbors found the body washed up against a retaining wall around 2 p.m. Sunday.
Brown said the neighbors had been out boating and on their return home, found the body.
The neighbors lived two houses down from the man in a residential subdivision on the lake, Brown said.
Brown said the man had never been reported missing. He was last seen Friday evening, Brown said.
“I have absolutely no idea what happened,” Brown said. “The Franklin County justice of the peace has ordered an autopsy.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.