East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Showers and isolated thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through the evening hours here in East Texas. By 9 or 10 PM, most should diminish and end. During the day on Tuesday, we are not looking for much to happen. Just a few showers/thundershowers are even possible. Wednesday and Thursday (Independence Day) we are calling for a 40% chance for PM showers/thundershowers to occur. It does look as if, by 9 or 10 PM, most of the rain should be ending, so hopefully the fireworks displays should go on without much rain. Friday and Saturday, rain in out of the forecast at this time as temperatures begin to warm up. Just slight chances on Sunday and Monday for any PM showers/thundershowers. High temperatures should remain in the upper 80s to near 90 through Thursday, then climb into the lower to middle 90s Friday through Monday of next week.