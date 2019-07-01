East Texas roadwork for the week of July 1 and 8

Pavement repairs are scheduled on Grande Blvd. at Old Jacksonville Hwy. using night time lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the week of July 3. The following week, work is scheduled to place the final surface on Rice Rd. at Broadway Ave. utilizing multiple lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The project is removing the existing medians to extend the turn lanes and adding right turn lanes to various intersections in Tyler. Work locations include US 69 at Cumberland Rd., Independence Pl., Rice Rd., South Town Dr., and South Donnybrook Ave., and Grande Blvd. at Old Jacksonville Highway.