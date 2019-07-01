DOJ: Carthage man created fake Facebook posts, intended to distribute methamphetamine

According to information presented in court, from 2014 through 2017, Ware conspired with others to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The evidence presented in trial showed that pending trial for the drug conspiracy charge in August 2018, Ware created false Facebook posts purported to be from a government witness which would tend to exonerate the defendant. By submitting those false documents to the court to be used at trial, the government had to dismiss the pending drug charge against Ware to investigate these messages.