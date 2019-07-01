Dallas murder suspect caught in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A woman wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 28-year-old man in a Dallas neighborhood has been arrested in Henderson County.
Jasmine Sherese Williams, 29, of Dallas, is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.
Williams and two other men are accused of taking part in the death of Adan Lozano. Surveillance video showed Williams, Deandre Wright, 17, and Kelsey Young follow Lozano out of a 7-Eleven store on June 21. Young is believed to have shot Lozano.
According to KDFW, Wright has also been arrested. Young is still at-large.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said U.S. Marshals let him know and set up surveillance and arrested Williams when she left a home on Friday.
