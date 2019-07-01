Confrontation preceded shooting, fatal stabbing in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - An altercation led a fatal stabbing Sunday in Smith County, according to a Smith County Sheriff’s Office official.
Two men, who have not been identified at this time, were injured in the incident. One man received a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital. A second man was fatally injured when he was stabbed and pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office official says the two men had a confrontation before the incident.
About 1:25 a.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of County Road 328 West in Tyler.
When they arrived, they found a deceased person was inside a vehicle with an apparent stab wounds. The vehicle was parked in the yard. Another individual was located at the residence with apparent gunshot injuries. This person was transported to UT Health Tyler by UT Health EMS for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
