Shooting leaves one dead, another injured in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Sunday morning.
According to a press release, at 1:25 a.m. Smith County Patrol Deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 1500 block of County Road 328 West in Tyler.
Upon the arrival of Deputies, a deceased individual was located inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. The vehicle was parked in the yard of the residence at this location.
A separate individual was located at the residence with a gunshot wound as well. This individual was ultimately transported to UT Health Tyler by UT Health EMS for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Smith County Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene for further investigation. A search warrant was drawn and presented to 114th District Judge Christi Kennedy. The warrant was reviewed and signed by Judge Kennedy prior to processing the crime scene.
Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Mitch Shamburger arrived at the scene for the inquest. The deceased individual was identified as Luis Rene Murrufo – 36 of Tyler. Judge Shamburger had the body transported to Forensic Medical in Tyler for the autopsy.
The identity of the other individual will not be listed at this time, pending further investigation. More details will be released as circumstances allow.
