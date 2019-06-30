Police: 9-year old shot, taken to the hospital in Tyler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler police said a 9-year old boy was taken to the hospital after being shot Saturday night.
According to a press release, at approximately 11:51 pm, an officer was in the area of Glenwood and Vine, when he was flagged down by a citizen at the intersection. The citizen said his 9 year old son had been shot. The child was transported to UT Health East Texas by ambulance for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Upon further investigation it was discovered the incident occurred at a residence on S. Glenwood Blvd.
This incident is still under investigation by Tyler Police Department major crimes unit.
