One person lifeflighted to the hospital after wreck on US 259 in Upshur County

By Christian Terry | June 30, 2019 at 1:47 PM CDT - Updated June 30 at 1:47 PM

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A man was lifeflighted to the hospital with serious injuries after a wreck between Diana and Ore City Sunday.

According to Diana Fire, at 11:23 a.m. Sunday, they were called to a one-vehicle rollover in the southbound lanes of the 5500 block of US 259 between Diana and Ore City.

The male driver was trapped in the vehicle. He was extracted and lifeflighted to a hospital with serious injuries. There were no other injuries in the crash.

