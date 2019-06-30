32nd annual Cattle Barons’ Gala hosts supporters and cancer survivors alike

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 32nd annual Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala took place Saturday evening in Tyler.
The event benefits the American Cancer Society and it’s research efforts towards finding a cure for cancer.
Last year’s event raised more than $495,000 and this year’s hosts hope to top that amount.
“I mean, cancer is so prevalent,” said Jayme Fitzpatrick, a co-chair of the event. “You don’t even realize some of the people you meet that have been effected by cancer.”
With raffles, auctions, vendors and performers, those in attendance said the event is a fun way to raise money for cancer research.
“My hair is growing back,” said cancer survivor Kate Sherwood, with a big smile on her face. “Last year at Cattle Barons’ I wore a wig, so this year I’m wearing my real hair.”
“It’s a good cause and it raises great money, and it’s fun for the people who come,” said Sherwood. “We drove all the way from Alabama to come back.”
Since Tyler’s first gala in 1988, over $15 million has been raised.
