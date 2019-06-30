Eyewitness describes shooting that sent 9-year old to the hospital

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas child was taken to the hospital late last night after Tyler police say he was shot.
“We heard about 60 loud pops, but they were two different noise levels,” next-door neighbor Elizabeth Evans says.
But with it so close to the 4th of July, Elizabeth Evans says she assumed the noise was fireworks.
“I look out the window and I didn’t see anything in the sky so I’m googling how you tell the difference between a gunshot and a firework,” Evans says.
But soon Evans realized the bright flashing lights were coming from across the street, not from the sky.
“They were arresting some guy across the street in his front yard and they were picking up gun cases on the street, taping off the whole neighborhood,” Evans says.
Tyler police say a man and a woman drove to a home in the 1400 block of South Glenwood to buy drugs. The man walked up to the door while the woman and a 9-year-old boy stayed in the car.
But to their surprise, three robbers were inside.
Once the man realized this, he tried driving off, but the robbers were able to shoot inside the car, hitting the little boy and grazing the woman.
“If people are going to have shootouts in the middle of the road, then you can’t have your kids out here,” Evans says.
Soon after, Tyler police say an officer was passing by Glenwood and Vine around midnight when he was flagged down by a man who claimed his 9-year-old son had been shot.
The 9-year-old boy and the woman were both treated and released from the hospital.
