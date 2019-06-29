TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle wreck causing heavy congestion on Hwy 31 E at Surrey Trail in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Eastbound and westbound traffic is backing up along Hwy 31 East outside the loop in Tyler following a wreck.
Texas DPS responded to what they confirm is a two-vehicle ejection wreck at 31 and Surrey Trail outside the loop. EMS is also at the scene.
Traffic is being directed around the wreck and it is backed up in both directions because of the wreck. No information is yet available about any injuries to those in either vehicle.
Drivers are advised to avoid traveling this route if possible, or be prepared for delays.
