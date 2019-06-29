Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Clouds and rain look to be the story for today. The showers today will have a few strong pockets of heavy rainfall along with gusty winds, thunder and lightning. Temperatures will warm to the middle 80s. We will clear out for a few hours overnight but more rain comes around tomorrow. The wet weather tomorrow will be much more spotty than what we are seeing today. Monday will be a mix of sun, clouds, and spotty showers. Tuesday is looking to be clear and sunny. Wednesday rain chances return and they are sticking around for Independence Day. We will clear out again come Friday. Be sure you have you First Alert Weather App downloaded to get up to date weather information for your area.