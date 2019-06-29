Reptile expo slithers into Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Some people like their pets soft and fluffy, some prefer them hard and scaly, and if you’re into the second type you are in luck this weekend. The HERPS Reptile Expo is going on at the Longview Fairgrounds Exhibition building.
Shawn Gray is the HERPS Reptile Expo founder and promoter. But what does HERPS stand for?
“Houston Exotic Reptile and Pets Show, and HERPS is short for herpetology, the study of reptiles and amphibians, so we tied it in. We started our first show in Houston and expanded into several states now,” Gray said.
In Longview, it was a rainy day, so cuddling up indoors with some scaly reptiles seemed like a good idea to a lot of people, except for Mark Dheil from Mineola.
“So you drove down for this show?” I asked Dheil.
“I brought her over so she could see all these things,” he replied.
Her being his fiance.
“So I guess you have differences as far as reptiles,” I said to Dheil.
“Yes, sir. They don’t belong out here. They don’t belong with people, no. No!” he stated.
I thought maybe he was trying to get over his fear a little bit by going to the expo.
“Not really. I don’t plan on touching any more. I’m done,” Dheil admitted.
Not even a bearded dragon driving a jeep would change his mind, although it made little kids dance like it was their birthdays. And many attendees were more like that than like Mark.
“I guess these people would walk a mile for a lizard?” I asked Gray.
“Yeah, I mean I used to drive four or five hours just to go to a show,” Gray replied.
The show’s promoter has been a reptile fan as long as little Lincoln, a young attendee who couldn’t keep his hands off the critters.
In the meantime, Mark was holding an arachnid, fiance supporting him throughout.
“That was a spider,” I said to him.
“Yeah, that’s better than a snake. Way better than the snake,” Mark revealed.
It seems there was something there for everyone, and after a while, even mark found something he enjoyed petting: a vendor’s dog.
Promoter Shawn Gray says his expo promotes education with a small petting zoo as well. The expo runs Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm at the Longview Fairgrounds. It’s ten dollars for adults and five for the kids.
