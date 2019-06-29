Polls open for Tyler City Council district three runoff election

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Polls have opened for the Tyler City Council district three runoff election.
The election, between candidates Shirley McKellar and Pamela Phoenix, went into a runoff after neither candidate received most of the votes in the May election.
Residents can cast their ballots at Jones Boshears Elementary School, and TJ Austin Elementary School in Tyler. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. tonight.
KLTV will update this story with the final results once they come in.
