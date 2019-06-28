East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Tomorrow, we are looking for a disturbance to move into our area from the east, bringing with is showers and a few isolated thunderstorms to the area. This should begin over eastern counties shortly after sunrise. A few may be strong, especially during the early part of the day, so please plan appropriately. On Sunday, scattered afternoon and evening showers and thundershowers will remain in the forecast. Both days, Saturday and Sunday, the chances are at 40%. Monday and Tuesday, the chances for PM showers/thundershowers will lower to 20%, then a better chance on Wednesday, at 30%-40%. On Independence Day, just a 30% chance for Mother Nature to produce some fireworks during the afternoon/evening hours. Hopefully, the rain will end by the time the fireworks displays begin. Only a slim chance for rain next Friday. With clouds and rain this weekend, the temperatures should be a bit cooler. Lows in the lower 70s and highs in the middle 80s. Nearing 90 on Monday and Tuesday, then a bit cooler for Wednesday and Thursday of next week.