One dead in crash on I-20 in Kilgore

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 Saturday.
It happened on the westbound side of I-20 near the Highway 42 exit.
According to Lieutenant Jonathan Gage with the Kilgore Police Department, they received a call at 6:27 a.m. from a passerby that witnessed the crash. The passerby said the vehicle lost control and flipped over.
Police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The person has not been identified at this time.
