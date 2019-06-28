WEBXTRA: Gregg County’s beloved ‘Honey Man’ is retiring

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - For the past 15 years, the man known to Gregg County residents as the “Honey Man” has been standing near the intersection of 2879 and 2209 near Longview offering friendly smiles and waves as he sells honey and walking sticks.
Don, who will turn 86 soon, said the secret to having a happy life is treating others the way you want to be treated. He added that it was something his father taught him.
“I treat everybody like family,” Don said.
As Don was speaking to East Texas News, passing motorists would often return his smile and wave.
“If you can be happy, you’ll have a good life,” Don said. “If you can make other people happy, you can have an even better life.”
Don said he will be retiring Sunday. Until then, he’ll keep selling jars of honey and the few walking sticks he has left.
Each of the walking sticks that Don sells has “Walk with the Lord” written on it.
Don said for each walking stick, he cuts the wood, strips the bark off of it, smooths it, stains it, and puts a clear coat on it.
The Honey Man said he was working for a builder in Las Vegas before he started his roadside sales venture. Then his daughter and her family asked Don and his wife to move down to East Texas.
After Don retires, he plans to move to Illinois.
