Tyler police searching for aggravated assault suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault.
According to a Facebook post from the department, they are searching for 25-year-old Byron Ray Williams. He was wanted on an aggravated assault charge.
Tyler police report he is believed to be driving a red Dodge Charger with Texas license plates LXS 7048.
They ask anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts to call the U.S. Marshals at 903-590-1370, the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or CrimeStoppers at 903-597-CUFF.
