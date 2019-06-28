Tyler police searching for aggravated assault suspect

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 28, 2019 at 5:31 PM CDT - Updated June 28 at 5:31 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault.

According to a Facebook post from the department, they are searching for 25-year-old Byron Ray Williams. He was wanted on an aggravated assault charge.

Tyler police report he is believed to be driving a red Dodge Charger with Texas license plates LXS 7048.

They ask anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts to call the U.S. Marshals at 903-590-1370, the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or CrimeStoppers at 903-597-CUFF.

