Trial set for Panola County father charged in 2-year-old’s murder

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a Panola County father who is charged with capital murder in the death of his 2-year-old son.
A jury trial for Braylyn Sheppard is set for Oct. 21. A pre-trial hearing is also scheduled for Aug. 26.
Sheppard is accused of injuring his son Kaisyn.
Sheppard was arrested in April 2018 after turning himself into authorities.
On March 14, deputies were called to the UT Carthage emergency room regarding an unconscious child that was brought in by ambulance. Medical personnel pointed out contusions on Kaisyn’s head and face. He also had internal injuries and was unresponsive and being prepared to be airlifted to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas where he later died.
Sheppard was originally charged with injury to a child and later was charged with capital murder.
