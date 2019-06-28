Traffic Alert: Wreck involving two semis shuts down Highway 43, east of Henderson

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A crash involving two semis has shut down traffic on Highway 43 in Rusk County.
The crash occurred just east of Henderson, at Highway 43 and FM 1251. One of the vehicles reportedly caught on fire, according to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.
Rusk County Office of Emergency Management says Highway 43 is closed for drivers traveling between Henderson and Tatum. Drivers should seek alternate routes.
The Crims Chapel VFD says multiple fire departments have been requested to the scene including Church Hill and Henderson. It dies not appear that the fuel truck is on fire at this time. As of 3:45 p.m. the fire appeared to be extinguished.
