TRAFFIC ALERT: 1-vehicle rollover wreck congesting traffic on Hwy 155 South near Blue Store

NOONDAY, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck is slowing traffic in Noonday.
The wreck, according to a witness at the scene, is just north of Saline Creek Road in the southbound lanes of Hwy 155, where he saw a white car had rolled over into a ditch.
Traffic is being directed into the turn lane to pass the wreck. Traffic maps also indicate another wreck along 155 at 2868.
Please avoid traveling along this route if possible, and use caution if you must drive in the area.
