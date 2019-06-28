Tariff on fireworks imported from China could send prices skyrocketing

(KLTV) - As East Texans prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, the price of fireworks -- a holiday staple -- could skyrocket due to tariffs.
Brian Manley has operated his firework stand in Tyler for more than 20 years. Although he said the tariff on fireworks won’t affect his prices this season.
“It won’t affect us this season because everything we’ve bought this season has already been imported," Manley explained. “The earliest it will affect us will be the Christmas - New Year’s season.”
The price hike Manley is referring to the 25 percent increase on imports from China which will take effect on July 1,
Part of the problem, Manley explained, was that there were no American manufacturers of fireworks, so the only way to handle the rise was to pass the price difference on to his customers.
“We won’t have any choice; our prices have crept up, up, up, and we’ve done our best to deal with at this point” Manley said. “Twenty-five percent is a big hit.”
Manley explained he’s already looking for ways to keep prices down for future holidays.
“Fireworks are a celebration of America, and we hope that doesn’t happen to us,” said Jennifer Manley.
