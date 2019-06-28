Suspect sought in East Texas bank robbery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas authorities remain on the hunt for an armed bank robbery suspect.
Gregg County deputies responded to a robbery call at 9:11 Friday morning at the First National Bank on Old Kilgore Highway in Liberty City.
The daylight robbery created a scare for neighbors.
“Kind of scary cause I have children here with me. I had my grandson come to help get things out of the car, and they told him to go back inside, police did,” said neighbor Dianna Colter.
Witnesses say the man walked in, brandished a gun, and fled on foot with an undetermined amount of money.
“He left northbound headed towards the wood line based on the information we received,” said Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Josh Tubb.
K-9 units were called in, and a wide perimeter was searched because police had information the suspect may have fled into nearby woods.
The suspect’s disappearance is all the more remarkable considering the response time. Units were on scene within three minutes of the initial call.
“They began gathering information about the possible direction of travel of the suspect,” Tubb said.
The suspect is possibly a white male, about 6 feet tall. When the robbery occurred, he was wearing jeans, a light denim jacket with a dark-colored hoodie, and a dark hat underneath and light-colored shoes.
However, he covered his face.
“We know that he was wearing a mask so it makes it a little hard,” Tubb said.
The man was also allegedly wearing mechanic gloves.
Though they smothered the area with officers, the suspect wasn't found.
“If you recognize anything about this individual, help us bring this to a quick resolution,” Tubb said.
No one was injured during the robbery.
The FBI has joined the investigation.
Anyone who sees someone matching the suspect’s description is asked to contact the Gregg County Sheriffs Office.
