‘No words to express our grief:’ Longview church student pastor dies unexpectedly; services announced

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview youth minister has died suddenly, his church has confirmed.
The staff of Longview Missionary Baptist Church say that Bro. Ryan Carlisle died suddenly at a local gym following a workout on Friday. He was 38.
Carlisle served as the youth pastor at Longview Missionary Baptist Church. He had been on staff since April 2018, according to the church website.
Carlisle was familiar to many in Longview, as he graduated from Longview High School before getting his degrees from UT Tyler and Texas Baptist Institute and Seminary.
Services for Ryan Carlisle will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Mobberly Baptist Church in Longview. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Rosewood Park in Longview, according to Rader Funeral Home.
Carlisle was married to Bridgit and they have two children, Ava and Max. The family is being financially assisted by a GoFundMe page set up by friends for related expenses.
