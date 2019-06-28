Mount Pleasant police investigating shooting as murder-suicide

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting as a murder-suicide.
According to the police department, at about 5:45 a.m. Friday, they responded to a possible shots fired call at Mt. Pleasant Assisted Living, located at 2013 North Edwards.
When officers arrived on scene, they reportedly found two people, identified as 51-year-old Mark Sutherland and 51-year-old Michelle Sutherland, dead in the common area.
Mount Pleasant police is investigating the shooting as a murder-suicide.
Details about the investigation are limited at this time as the it is still ongoing. Mount Pleasant police did report the family members have been notified.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.