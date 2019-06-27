Lufkin animal shelter help find home for dog whose owner allegedly zip-tied its mouth shut

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An animal shelter in Lufkin hopes to find a forever home for a dog whose previous owner was arrested for allegedly zip-tying its mouth shut.
Matthew Edward Mosley, of Diboll, was arrested in Sept. 2018 on state-jail felony cruelty to non-livestock animals - poison/kill/serious bodily injury charge. Police said he zip-tied his dog Sammy’s mouth shut so tightly that it injured the animal.
Since Sammy was taken by authorities, she has stayed in the care of Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter in Lufkin. On Thursday, shelter employees said it was time to being looking for Sammy a more permanent home.
“Sammy is going to need somebody that is okay with giving her a little extra attention and time,” said Carol Cintula, animal control officer at Kurth Memorial. “She’s been in the shelter environment, or at the vet, for a year now after going through a traumatic event like she did.”
Cintula said the shelter sees animal cruelty cases far too often, and that pet owners who are feeling overwhelmed can bring their animals to the shelter.
“We do have an adoption program, and if you do the best things for the animal; you know sometimes people do get bagged down and life turns a corner and it’s bad and you can’t take care of the animal anymore, and we understand that," Cintula explained.
If you’re interested in giving Sammy a permanent, loving home, you’re asked to visit or call Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter at (936) 633-0218.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.