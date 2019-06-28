Lifeguards, firefighters resuscitate girl who almost drowned at Kilgore city pool

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Lifeguards and firefighters were able to save the life a girl after she almost drowned at the Kilgore city pool.
The incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Kilgore Fire Marshal Brandon Bigos. Bigos said by the time fire crews arrived on scene, the lifeguards had already rescued the child from the pool and were performing CPR. The child was unresponsive when crews arrived.
Bigos reported firefighters took over care once they arrived and managed to open the child’s airways. They continued CPR until she started breathing again.
The little girl was transporting to a local hospital, according to Bigos. While her lungs were reported to be clear, she was still transported to the Children’s Hospital in Dallas as a precaution.
