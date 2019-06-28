Horses rescued from 'horrific conditions’ at East Texas equine facility

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The owner of a facility meant to rescue horses is charged with cruelty towards them.
Camp County deputies found what they called horrific conditions at the equine rescue facility off of County Road 3324, outside of Pittsburg.
A seizure warrant was executed this morning and well over a hundred animals were taken in.
While some horses appeared healthy, others were grossly underweight and had bones showing.
It was a seizure that started with concerned neighbors calling the sheriffs office.
“We started receiving notices from citizens that were driving by and noticed animals underweight. Two to three weeks ago we seized four live animals, and one dead for an autopsy, and made an arrest on cruelty to animals on five counts at that point,” said Camp County Sheriff Alan McCandless.
McCandless says the owner of the facility was charged and has since bonded out of jail.
“Three weeks ago there was 163 animals on the property,” he says.
The horses were being kept on an equine rescue facility.
“Scarlet’s Legacy is what its called. There’s been numerous carcasses found on the property over the last few months,” the sheriff says.
The Humane Society of the United States joined the effort.
“We were notified by the Camp County Sheriff’s Department and they requested our assistance. We’re seeing some that appear to have respiratory infections, there’s a lack of food, a lack of clean water for these horses. A lot of the horses are sinking up to their hooves in the mud,” says the society’s director of animal crimes Jessica Johnson.
Shetland ponies, miniatures, donkeys and draft horses were all found on the property, and many had to be tracked down as they were roaming the heavily-wooded, 45 acres, many of them emaciated, with hoof damage.
“Really underweight, undernourished , extremely poor condition,” McCandless says.Dozens of trailers were brought in to take more than 150 animals to others locations to be assessed and cared for.
Responders are transporting the rescued animals to a temporary emergency shelter at an undisclosed location, where they are being examined by a veterinarian and their immediate needs are being met.
Safe Haven Equine Rescue and retirement home responders will provide care for the horses at the temporary shelter. The Humane Society of the United States has committed to providing at least a 60 day supply of hay for the horses.
Sheriff McCandless says he will determine after today whether any other charges will be pending.
